Mumbai: Man Held For Molesting Journalist At Dadar Skywalk

The Dadar Railway Police have arrested a 46-year-old man from Nepal for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old TV journalist at the Dadar skywalk on July 18. The accused Ram Thapa, who was drunk, inappropriately touched the journalist from behind. He was apprehended within two hours and is now in judicial custody.

The incident occurred around 11:30am as the woman was walking on the Skywalk, which links Tilak Bridge to Dadar railway station. After the shameful act, Thapa fled the scene, but the woman reported the incident and filed a complaint under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

Senior Police Inspector Anil Kadam of the Dadar railway police, said, “Thapa is an alcoholic, lives on the streets, and does odd jobs. There are no prior cases against him.”