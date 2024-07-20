 Mumbai: Man Held For Molesting Journalist At Dadar Skywalk
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man Held For Molesting Journalist At Dadar Skywalk

Mumbai: Man Held For Molesting Journalist At Dadar Skywalk

Senior Police Inspector Anil Kadam of the Dadar railway police, said, “Thapa is an alcoholic, lives on the streets, and does odd jobs and that there are no prior cases against him.”

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 02:03 AM IST
article-image

The Dadar Railway Police have arrested a 46-year-old man from Nepal for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old TV journalist at the Dadar skywalk on July 18. The accused Ram Thapa, who was drunk, inappropriately touched the journalist from behind. He was apprehended within two hours and is now in judicial custody.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Raigad LCB Seizes 33,000 Litres Of Smuggled Diesel Worth ₹36.40 Lakh At Rewas Port; 4...
article-image

The incident occurred around 11:30am as the woman was walking on the Skywalk, which links Tilak Bridge to Dadar railway station. After the shameful act, Thapa fled the scene, but the woman reported the incident and filed a complaint under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

Read Also
Mumbai: EOW Probes Reliance Infrastructure's Cheating Allegations Against Chinese Firm
article-image

Senior Police Inspector Anil Kadam of the Dadar railway police, said, “Thapa is an alcoholic, lives on the streets, and does odd jobs. There are no prior cases against him.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man Held For Molesting Journalist At Dadar Skywalk

Mumbai: Man Held For Molesting Journalist At Dadar Skywalk

Mumbai: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Directs CR & WR To Expedite Key Projects And Boost...

Mumbai: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Directs CR & WR To Expedite Key Projects And Boost...

Maharashtra: NCP(SP) Releases Book On Mahayuti's 'Kale Karname'

Maharashtra: NCP(SP) Releases Book On Mahayuti's 'Kale Karname'

Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy: Bombay HC Asks Police To Reply To Bhinde's 'Illegal Arrest' Claim

Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy: Bombay HC Asks Police To Reply To Bhinde's 'Illegal Arrest' Claim

Mumbai: Former Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan To Designate Young Warriors To Fight Against Climate...

Mumbai: Former Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan To Designate Young Warriors To Fight Against Climate...