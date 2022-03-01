Mumbai: Vile Parle locals complain of year-long garbage, BMC awaits its desilting tender

It has been a month that residents of Chandan Society in Vile Parle complained of no garbage collection from a drain across their building but the BMC has not taken any action. The civic body has, in fact, said that it is awaiting the desilting tender to start the cleaning work.

Ashish Shah, a resident of the society, who first lodged a complaint, said, “Foul smell is emanating from the accumulated garbage in front of our building and the spot has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.” He said they have collectively complained to the local corporator and a letter to the local ward officer has also been sent, but there has been no response. “My father has visited the corporator’s office three times to check if there has been any update, but to no avail,” he said.

Shah said he also posted this issue on twitter with the pictures and the BMC handle tagged to the Storm Water Drain department, but there has been no response from them as well. “The BMC cleans this drain only once a year before the monsoon and ignores it for the rest of the year; as a result, garbage keeps getting collecting in it,” added Shah.

The Storm Water Drain department of the BMC, meanwhile, has stuck to its stand of awaiting the desilting tender for this year. Officials also said they should be able to start work within eight to 10 days.

