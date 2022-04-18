Mumbai: Vikhroli police arrest man who was on the run for 2 years in murder case; recover pistol, other weapons

The Vikhroli police station succeeded in getting hold of a 27-year-old man who was on the run for the last two years in various cases like murder, robbery, kidnapping, house-breaking, involvement in selling of narcotics and others. The Pantnagar police station earlier externed him from the city.



It is learned that the Mumbai Commissioner has ordered an special initiative for getting hold of wanted, absconding and crimes under NDPS Act.

During this initiative the police hawaldar Santosh Gurav from Vikhroli police station through his tipper came to know that a wanted man named Amol Mohan Awate (27) under various IPC section like 302,120(B), 323,324,143,147,148,149,504,506,37(1) and 135 will be coming to Nityanand Nagar in Ghatkopar area. Acting on the tip the Vikhroli police laid a trap and arrested Awate after two years of run.

Police Inspector Priya Thorat along with police inspector Sudhir Jadhav with other teams waited at Nityanand Nagar near Ganpati Temple and waited for the accused to come. Soon when accused came at the spot around 10:30 pm on Sunday, April 17 the team of police arrested him.



Priya Thorat said, " We have arrested a wanted accused Amol Mohan Awate (27) a resident of Samta Nagar in Ghatkopar (East) from Nityanand Nagar on Sunday. He was a the run from last two years for various crime. After arrest he confessed about his involvement in the murder case in 2020 at Vikhroli. We have handed him to Ghatkopar police station for further investigation."



Thorat further added, " We have recovered a country made pistol and other sharp-edged weapons from him. Earlier he has been externed from the city by Pantnagar police station for his involvements in various crime in Ghatkopar Pantnagar area."

