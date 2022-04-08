Mumbai: 2 held for manhandling on-duty cops in Ghatkopar

A five-member team of Pant Nagar police which had gone to apprehend two suspects in a molestation case faced a tough time after the suspect and his associate launched an attack on the police party.

One of the accused bit the hand of a police constable, while the other tore the uniform of another constable and also tried to flee from the police vehicle. The police however managed to overpower them and were able to bring them to the police station. One of the accused held has as many as 30 criminal offences against him, police said.

According to the police, on Thursday, they had received information about a suspect involved in a molestation case and on the instructions of the superior officers, a police team left to apprehend the suspect in Kurla. When the police team went ahead to nab the suspects, they launched an attack on the police party.

The police team managed to get them into their vehicle but when the vehicle slowed down at Patel Chowk in Ghatkopar, the duo started assaulting the policemen.

The accused not only bit the hand of a policeman, but also tried to manhandle the police driver to get the vehicle stopped so that they could escape.

The police team managed to overpower the suspects and brought them to the police station for further action, while three injured constables went to the Rajawadi hospital to receive medical treatment later.

The accused persons have been booked under sections 34 (common intention), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and of Indian Penal Code.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 09:51 PM IST