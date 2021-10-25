Mumbai: Vigilance enquiry in Sameer Wankhede case after uproar over 'demand of Rs 25 Crore to Shah Rukh Khan for release of Aryan Khan' - Know more here

Amidst the uproar over alleged pay off charges, NCB's DDG Gyaneshwar Singh confirmed that the vigilance enquiry has been ordered in the Sameer Wankhede case.

"A report from DDG SWR was received by our DG, he has marked an enquiry to vigilance section ...Chief Vigilance officer will be dealing with the enquiry appropriately... The enquiry has just begun, not right to comment on any officer," Gyaneshwar Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:54 PM IST