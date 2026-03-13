Mumbai Vidhan Bhavan Threat: Missile, Bomb Email Sparks Security Alert

Mumbai: A threatening email warning of “missile and bomb attacks” on key locations in Mumbai, including the Vidhan Bhavan, triggered a security alert at the legislature complex on Thursday during the ongoing Budget Session. Authorities conducted extensive searches of the premises, but nothing suspicious was found.

Targets Listed in Email

The email, received at 6.57am on an official account of the legislature, mentioned possible attacks on Vidhan Bhavan, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Bombay High Court, the Mumbai Metro and a bank, Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde said.

Security Measures Implemented

Following the threat, security agencies immediately launched precautionary measures. The premises were briefly locked down for about 40 minutes while the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squads carried out a detailed search of the entire complex. Employees, officers and other people present in the building were safely evacuated and asked to assemble outside while the checks were conducted.

Investigation Underway

As per procedure, Vidhan Bhavan authorities lodged a complaint against an unidentified person at the Marine Drive police station. Security agencies have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender. Shinde said it was too early to conclude the motive, though the message mentioned possible attacks during the ongoing session. He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was closely monitoring the situation.

Officials Respond

Meanwhile, industries minister Uday Samant said the threat email should not be linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Opposition Demands Action

Opposition leaders demanded a thorough probe and a government statement in the legislature. Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the threat should be taken seriously. Shiv Sena (UBT) members also raised the issue in the council, urging the government to ensure the safety of lawmakers and staff and to clarify the situation at the earliest.

