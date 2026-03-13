Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Men For Murdering Homeless Ragpicker Over Scrap Money | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Vanrai police on March 11 arrested two men for allegedly murdering a homeless ragpicker and fleeing the city. The accused were traced and arrested after an intensive investigation, including one from Haryana.

The police said that on February 24, the Vanrai police received information about an unidentified man lying unconscious near Hanuman Tekdi, close to Metro Pillar No. 7/388. The man was shifted to the Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Initially, an accidental death case was registered. However, police grew suspicious after noticing serious injuries on the victim’s head. As the deceased had no identification documents, his identity remained unknown for some time.

To identify the victim, police formed two teams and showed photographs of the deceased to around 50 to 70 ragpickers in the Goregaon–Dahisar area. Some of them identified the man as Azhar, who used to collect scrap along with two others identified as Suresh alias Kaliya and Salim alias Nepali. Both suspects had disappeared after the incident.

On March 9, the preliminary post-mortem report from Siddharth Hospital confirmed that the victim had died due to injuries caused by assault. Based on the findings, the police registered a murder case against unknown persons.

During the investigation, police traced Suresh alias Kaliya to Kalayat in Kaithal district of Haryana and took him into custody. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to committing the crime along with his associate, Salim alias Nepali.

Following the confession, the second accused, Salim alias Nepali, was arrested from the Pathanwadi area of Malad East on March 11.

Police said the accused killed Azhar by hitting him on the head with a stone following a dispute over the distribution of money earned from selling scrap.

Both accused were produced before a court and have been remanded to four days of police custody for further investigation.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior Mumbai police officials, including the Commissioner of Police and other senior officers, by the Vanrai police team.

