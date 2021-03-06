Mumbai: Veer Savarkar flyover at Goregaon to shut for traffic on Saturday night

Veer Savarkar flyover at Goregaon West shall be temporarily closed for all vehicular traffic as well as parking of vehicles from 11.30pm on March 6 to 5.30 am on March 7. As per a report, the traffic has issued a notification stating that a safety audit shall be conducted by IIT Bombay on Western Railway and a load of test on girders is also expected to be carried out.

Providing an alternative, the notification also said that all vehicles can use SV Road and go straight from MTNL junction in Goregaon towards Ram Mandir junction, take left and further use Mrunal Gore flyover to cinnect to western express highway at Goregaon East.