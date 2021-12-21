Mumbai: Varanasi man held for sending lewd videos to city-based lawyer

The MRA Marg police have arrested a 35-year-old labourer from Varanasi for sending lewd images and videos to a city-based lawyer. The accused, Naushad Alam, has been charged with molestation and booked under section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 67 (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

The 30-year-old complainant (name withheld to protect her identity) works with a law firm in the Fort area. At first, she was shocked but then as the messages did not stop, she approached the police to file a complaint.

Alam has confessed to have sent his own nude images and videos to the woman, who he claimed to not know. However, he has deleted the files he sent to the victim. The police have confiscated his phone and sent it to the forensics lab in Kalina to retrieve the deleted files.

The investigating officer, PSI Rohit Rasam used technical knowledge to arrest Alam from his hometown and produced him before a local magistrate there, following which he was brought to Mumbai (through transit remand order).

While further investigation is underway, the accused has been remanded to police custody until December 21.

A detection official connected to this case on condition of anonymity said, “The accused found the woman’s number online. These days there is a data leak and personal information including numbers are easily available on the internet. He has no prior history or any involvement in criminal cases.”

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 08:29 AM IST