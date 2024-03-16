Mumbai: Vallabhacharya Sampradaay Celebrates Leader's Birthday With Health Insurance Launch At Santacruz Temple

Hundreds of followers of Pushtimargi Vallabhacharya Sampradaay joined religious services at the Vallabh Darshan Haveli temple in Santacruz on Saturday to celebrate the birthday of Goswami Tilkayat 108 Indradamanji maharajshri (Rakesh Maharajshri), the head of the Vallabhacharya sect. On this occasion, the head of the sect launched health insurance scheme for the employees of the revered Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara.

Pushtimargi Vallabhacharya Sampradaay

Pushtimargi Vallabhacharya Sampradaay is devotee of the satvik form of Lord Krishna which includes the 11 years of his life in Vraj. The sect also looks after the Nathdwara Shrinathji temple and has multiple temples across the country and even in Abu Dhabi and United States of America. Therefore the head of the sect Tilkayat 108 shri Indradamanji maharaj is followed by devotees across the country as well as around the world.

Acharya’s son Chiranjeev 105 Shri Vishal Baba and his family members , other Acharys , pandits were also present and the Vaishnavas remained present in huge numbers to greet him with directors of Nathdwara temple committee, chief Advisor of Tilkayatshri Anjan shah and devotees from different parts of the world gathered to celebrate the birthday of Tilkayat Indradamanji.

On this occasion, Vallabhacharya sect started a health insurance drive for the employees of Nathdwara temple. The head of the sect distributed insurance registration cards to the employees who have been serving the Nathdwara temple.