Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway: Over 90% Work On Project Completed; Travel Time Between Badlapur And Panvel To Be Cut To 20 Minutes | AI

Mumbai: Work on the Talasari-Panvel stretch of the Mumbai-Vadodara section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has entered its final stage, with more than 90 per cent of the construction reportedly completed. Once operational, the highway is expected to reduce travel time between Badlapur in Thane district and Panvel in Raigad district to just 20 minutes.

The project is expected to significantly improve road connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), particularly for motorists travelling between Thane, Kalyan, Badlapur and Panvel.

Talasari-Panvel Highway Stretch Almost Completed

The construction of the approximately 150-km stretch between Talasari and Panvel is being carried out under the supervision of the Thane division of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Maharashtra Times reported.

The eight-lane expressway is expected to provide a faster alternative for vehicles travelling through the region, reducing dependence on existing roads that are already experiencing heavy traffic.

Badlapur To Panvel Travel Time May Reduce To 20 Minutes

The 4.16-km-long tunnel is being constructed through the hills near Bendshil village in Ambernath taluka, close to Badlapur, the newspaper reported. It will provide a direct connection towards Panvel, reducing travel time between the two cities.

Currently, motorists travelling from Badlapur to Panvel take approximately one hour and 15 minutes, depending on traffic conditions. However, once the expressway becomes operational, the journey is expected to take approximately 20 minutes, according to the report.

The expressway will reportedly have eight lanes and an overall width of approximately 120 metres. In Thane district, access points are expected near Bhiwandi, Raita village near Kalyan and Juili village near Badlapur.

These interchanges are expected to improve connectivity for residents and commercial vehicles travelling between industrial and residential areas across the region.

The expressway is also expected to benefit heavy vehicles transporting goods by providing improved connectivity to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, commonly known as JNPT, near Navi Mumbai.

Talasari-Panvel Expressway May Open Within Two Months

With most of the construction reportedly completed, the Talasari-Panvel stretch could open to motorists within the next one to two months, according to the report.

However, an official opening date has not yet been confirmed.