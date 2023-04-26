Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway: MLAs stage dharna at Collector's office after forceful evacuation of tribals

All four MLAs representing the Palghar Rural district had to resort to staging a dharna on the staircase of the entrance of the Collector's office as they alleged no proper explanation or action was taken against the officers who had forcefully evacuated the eight tribal families in Dhanavari in Dahanu taluka.

Eight families living in Ibhadpada in Dhanivari in Dahanu Taluka were forcefully evacuated to make way for the construction of the Mumbai Vadodara Expressway. This evacuation was done on April 19 with a short notice of 15 hours. Few of the females of these families were pulled out of their houses in an undignified manner.

MLAs demand compensation and action against officers

All Four MLAs from Palghar Rural district Sunil Bhusara (Vikramgad), Rajesh Patil (Boisar), Vinod Nikole (Dahanu) and Shreenivas Vanaga (Palghar) had demanded due compensation and action on the officers who had mishandled the tribals during evacuation.

Collector of Palghar Govind Bodke had called a meeting of four MLAs and invited a few dignitaries along with EX MP Baliram Jadhav. The collector evaded answering the demand for action against the guilty officers. Enraged with an attitude all the representatives staged a walkout of the meeting and staged a dharna on the staircase at the entrance of the collector's office from 5 pm for an hour which included all four MLAs representing the Palghar rural district.

Won't tolerate injustice against tribals

MLA Shreenivas Vanga spoke to FPJ and told that it was unfortunate that an MLA from the ruling party had to protest against democracy in such a manner. He said he will not tolerate injustice against the tribals he does not care for his MLA position. He said he will stand by the Adivasis at any cost.

All four MLAs reassured their support for the evacuated tribal families and told them they will not tolerate any injustice against the Adivasis. All MLAs have given the district administration a specific time to take action and if nothing concrete action is taken then a district-wide protest via a proper forum will be done on a large scale. The elected representatives think to boycott the meetings called by the district collector till substantial action is taken.

Maha women's commission takes note

Maharashtra State Commission for Women has taken note of the man-handling of the tribal women a woman with two months child and elderly women being pulled out of their home. President of Women Commission Rupali Chakankar has ordered the District Collector to submit a factual report of the incident within 48 hours after receipt of the order.