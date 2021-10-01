Mumbai: Use water sparingly, BMC appeals as cuts scheduled for October 5-6; check details here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will on Tuesday, August 3, carry out repair works to streamline the water supply in Parel, Kalewadi, Naigaon. During the exercise, residents of the concerned areas will see water supply being affected for 24 hours, from 10 am on October 5 to 10 am on October 6.

During this period 750 mm diameter aqueduct and 450 mm diameter aqueduct will be connected in the inner area of ​​Golanji Hill Reservoir and 2 aquifers of 450 mm diameter will be removed. In view of this, the BMC administration is appealing to the residents of the concerned areas to use water carefully and cautiously.

The supply will be hit in the following areas as BMC undertakes the activity:

Paral village, Eknath Ghadi Marg, Paral Gaon Marg, Nanabhai Paralkar Marg, Bhagwantrao Paralkar Marg, Vijaykumar Walimbhe Marg, SP compound, Parashuram Nagar, Jijamata Nagar, Ambewadi- Saibaba Marg, Mint Vasahat, Ram Tekdi in Kalewadi, Jerbai Wadia Marg at Naigaon, Spring Mill Chawl, Ambekar Marg, Govindji Keni Marg, Shetye Bazar, Bhoiwada village.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration appealed to the citizens of the area concerned to store enough water the day before.

