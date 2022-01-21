Mumbai: USD 60,000 cash found during frisking of ground handling agency staff at CSMIA

A cash of US$ 60,000, worth approximately Rs 45 lakhs was found during frisking of a ground handling agency staff at International Security Hold Area (SHA) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

Custom officials sharing details on the matter read, the staff of Aviaxpert Pvt Ltd. (Wheel chair provider company) was supposed to handover the foreign currency to the pax holding Indian R/o.

The officials further said that the pax was trying to smuggle foreign currency notes of 60,000 USD collectively equivalent to Rs. 44,16,000. The recovered foreign currency was seized and the accused has been arrested alongwith one staff of Aviaxpert Pvt Ltd," the officials added. He had concealed it at the lower part of his body under his clothes and socks.

On questioning, the accused said that he was going to hand it over to someone at boarding gate No.46. Immediately, the matter was informed to Senior Officers of CISF.

CISF surveillance team located a passenger bound for Dubai near the boarding gate following which he was intercepted and inquired.

According to news agency ANI, the passenger refused any involvement in the case but as the staff confirmed that he was about to hand over the foreign currency to him, he was stopped and the matter was informed to Customs/AIU Officials. The staff, passenger and currency were then handed over to customs officials.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 05:31 PM IST