Mumbai: Wanted chain-snatcher held after five years, Rs 2.61L gold recovered

A 28-year-old man wanted for over five years in over 20 chain snatching cases was arrested by the Manpada police in Dombivli.

The police said the accused, Hasnain Sayed Ali alias Irani, 28, was also booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999.

The police said Hasnain was arrested in a filmy style when a huge crowd of women tried to protest and manhandle the police while arresting him but eventually nabbed him.

The police claimed that usually, such protests are formed by women at Irani Basti near Ambivali station to confuse the police and help the accused to run away.

A police officer Sunil Tarmale from the Manpada police station received information about Hasnain staying in Ambivali. Under the guidance of the deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan Sachin Gunjal and assistant commissioner of police, Dombivli JD More and a team raided the Ambivali area.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:55 AM IST