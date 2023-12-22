Mumbai: US Consulate Files Case With BKC Police Against 19-Year-Olds From Punjab & Haryana For Forging Educational Documents

The US Consulate has filed a case against two individuals for alleged cheating and forgery. A 19-year-old boy from Haryana and a 19-year-old girl from Punjab submitted fake marksheets to the US Consulate in an attempt to obtain a visa.

According to the police report, on Wednesday at 11:30 am, the Consulate summoned the applicants who had applied for an US visa to verify their original documents. Harpreet Singh, the girl from Mohali, Punjab, presented her 10th and 12th class marksheets along with her father's bank statements. Similarly, Yuvraj Singh from Kurukshetra, Haryana, submitted his 10th and 12th standard marksheets along with his father's bank statements.

Investigation reveals discrepancies in educational records

Suspecting the authenticity of their documents, Consulate officers initiated an inquiry and discovered discrepancies in their educational records. It was revealed that they had produced fake documents with the assistance of DG Visa Consultancy.

Consulate files against the two at BKC police station

The US Consulate lodged a case against both Harpreet Singh and Yuvraj Singh under sections 34 (common intentions), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code at the BKC police station on Wednesday.