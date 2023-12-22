 Mumbai: US Consulate Files Case With BKC Police Against 19-Year-Olds From Punjab & Haryana For Forging Educational Documents
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: US Consulate Files Case With BKC Police Against 19-Year-Olds From Punjab & Haryana For Forging Educational Documents

Mumbai: US Consulate Files Case With BKC Police Against 19-Year-Olds From Punjab & Haryana For Forging Educational Documents

Suspecting the authenticity of their documents, Consulate officers initiated an inquiry and discovered discrepancies in their educational records.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image

The US Consulate has filed a case against two individuals for alleged cheating and forgery. A 19-year-old boy from Haryana and a 19-year-old girl from Punjab submitted fake marksheets to the US Consulate in an attempt to obtain a visa.

According to the police report, on Wednesday at 11:30 am, the Consulate summoned the applicants who had applied for an US visa to verify their original documents. Harpreet Singh, the girl from Mohali, Punjab, presented her 10th and 12th class marksheets along with her father's bank statements. Similarly, Yuvraj Singh from Kurukshetra, Haryana, submitted his 10th and 12th standard marksheets along with his father's bank statements.

Investigation reveals discrepancies in educational records

Suspecting the authenticity of their documents, Consulate officers initiated an inquiry and discovered discrepancies in their educational records. It was revealed that they had produced fake documents with the assistance of DG Visa Consultancy.

Consulate files against the two at BKC police station

The US Consulate lodged a case against both Harpreet Singh and Yuvraj Singh under sections 34 (common intentions), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code at the BKC police station on Wednesday.

Read Also
US Embassy In India Issues 140,000 Student Visas, Sets All-Time High
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Over 4 Lakh Commuters Embrace Convenience Of CIDCO's New Metro Since Launch In November...

Navi Mumbai: Over 4 Lakh Commuters Embrace Convenience Of CIDCO's New Metro Since Launch In November...

Mumbai News: Central Railway Introduces 'Restaurant On Wheels' At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

Mumbai News: Central Railway Introduces 'Restaurant On Wheels' At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences Landlord’s Son To Imprisonment For Sexually Harassing Tenants’...

Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences Landlord’s Son To Imprisonment For Sexually Harassing Tenants’...

Mumbai: Interstate ATM Tampering Gang Busted; 6 Arrested

Mumbai: Interstate ATM Tampering Gang Busted; 6 Arrested

Maharashtra: Big Win For Govt As Bombay HC Upholds Decision Allowing Maratha Candidates To Apply For...

Maharashtra: Big Win For Govt As Bombay HC Upholds Decision Allowing Maratha Candidates To Apply For...