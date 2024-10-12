Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Demand Action Against Govt For Neglecting Cultural Institutions Promoting Language And Heritage

Photo: The proposed Urdu Learning Centre at Agripada, Byculla | File Photo

Mumbai: Urdu speakers and groups have drawn attention to the neglect of Urdu Ghars created by the Maharashtra government a decade ago to promote and preserve the language. They have charged the government with neglecting Urdu Ghars and other institutions in the state.

The condition of the Urdu Ghar in Solapur, one of three built so far, shocked Farid Khan of Mumbai-based Urdu Carvan when he recently visited the place for an event. "I was excited to visit an Urdu programme. What I saw was depressing. There is a good building but no team to run the place. The library has large cupboards but no books. I was told that Rs 15 lakhs have been sanctioned for the centre but the money has been made available. There is an auditorium and conference rooms but it is not used," said Khan who has informed the Minister for Minority Affairs, Abdul Sattar, and Member of Legislative Assembly from Mumbadevi, Amin Patel, about the sorry state of affairs.

Other Urdu organisations said governments have fooled Urdu speakers by promising support and later ignoring them. "We endorse the complaint. For instance, land was allotted at Bandra Reclamation for an Urdu Ghar. That promise has not materialised. The government promised an Urdu Learning Centre in Agripada. The project was stopped after protests by Bharatiya Janata Party legislators. "These are cultural centres. We want these institutions to be built," said Zubair Azmi of Urdu Markaz, which organises the Bhendi Bazar Urdu Festival.

Khan said that of the six promised Urdu Ghars, earlier called Urdu Bhavans, only three have been constructed, with no plans for the remaining centres, including one in Mumbai. He said the government has been spending money on expensive events purportedly to promote the language, "However they have failed to create institutions that can have a more enduring role in preserving and popularising the language," said Khan who gave the example of the 'Dastan-e-Dakhan' organised in Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) last week. "It was largely boycotted by the public who were angry that the government has done nothing to stop religious leaders like Ramgiri Maharaj from defaming Prophet Muhammad," said Khan.

The Maharashtra Rajya Urdu Sahitya Akademi, established in 1975, has not given awards for the last three years, said Khan who added that there have been four ministers in charge of the subject in five years, adding that the churn in the ministry has affected its work.

Minister of Minority Affairs and Auqaf (Maharashtra) Abdul Sattar, was unavailable for a comment. Patel, the MLA from Mumbadevi, said he will speak to Sattar about the neglect of Urdu institutions. "It is the government's negligence. When budgets are made for a purpose funds have to be made available. It will be difficult to get these things cleared as elections are around the corner, but I will take it up after the elections," said Patel.

Urdu speakers are estimated to be around 10% of the state's population. Azmi said he did not like the ministry for minority affairs being given charge of Urdu promotion programmes. "It should be the culture ministry that should be in charge. Placing it under the minorities ministry makes it seem like Urdu is the language of only Muslims. Many great Urdu writers like Firaq Gorakhpuri were Hindus. Premchand also wrote in Urdu. Hindu children learn the language. Urdu is a product of the syncretic culture of India," said Azmi.

Unfulfilled promises

In 2012, the University of Mumbai announced plans for an Urdu Bhavan at its Kalina campus.

In 2014, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation released funds to start a Urdu Ghar

Land was allotted at Bandra Reclamation for an Urdu Ghar. The land has been allotted to a private company.

The Maharashtra Rajya Urdu Sahitya Academy office at Old Customs House, Horniman Circle, is reported to be in shambles. The Urdu Sahitya Akademi has not given awards for the last three years.