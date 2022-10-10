Mumbai updates: WR launches pilot project to generate wind energy; turbines to be placed along tracks

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend, who helped him escape, held from Mumbai airport

Days after gangster Deepak Tinu escaped from police custody in Punjab's Mansa, his alleged girlfriend was nabbed by a team of Punjab Police from Mumbai airport.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Sunday said a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) nabbed Tinu's woman accomplice who was trying to head to the Maldives.

She was with Tinu when he escaped from police custody.

The DGP further said efforts were on to nab Tinu.