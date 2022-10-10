Mumbai updates: WR launches pilot project to generate wind energy; turbines to be placed along tracks

Weather update: City, suburbs to see partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers for next two days, says IMD.
Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend, who helped him escape, held from Mumbai airport
Days after gangster Deepak Tinu escaped from police custody in Punjab's Mansa, his alleged girlfriend was nabbed by a team of Punjab Police from Mumbai airport.
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Sunday said a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) nabbed Tinu's woman accomplice who was trying to head to the Maldives.
She was with Tinu when he escaped from police custody.
The DGP further said efforts were on to nab Tinu.
On October 9, around 11.30 pm, a car caught fire on Mumbai-NashikHighway, near the Hyundai showroom.
Due to Car Breakdown at Mankhurd Railway Bridge, South Bound Vehicular movement is slow: Mumbai Traffic cops
WR to generate wind energy with turbines along track
Western Railway (WR) authorities have decided to install two wind turbines near Bhayandar to produce energy using the velocity of trains. Keeping in mind the large number of trains in the suburban section, WR decided to set up two wind turbines on a pilot project basis, and if successful, the project will be tried across the suburban section in the future.
"The Mumbai suburban section of WR witnesses more that a thousand train services daily, with a high frequency, especially during peak hours. This will definitely increase the energy production capacity of the turbines," a WR official said, adding that the approximate cost of this pilot project, to be completed within a month, is Rs 10 lakh.
