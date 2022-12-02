e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: VIP movement likely to hit traffic flow in city today
Mumbai updates: VIP movement likely to hit traffic flow in city today

Friday, December 02, 2022
Mumbai updates: VIP movement likely to hit traffic flow in city today | FPJ
VIP movement likely to hamper traffic flow in the city today, on weekend

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday announced that due to planned VIP movement on December 2, between 11 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm, traffic movement will be slow around Santacruz, Vakola, Bandra, Worli-Sea Link, Haji Ali, Air India, Regal Circle. “Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly,” they cautioned.

VIP movement and events in the city scheduled through the weekend are likely to throw traffic on several routes in the suburbs and south of Mumbai into a disarray from Friday. Traffic disruption is expected to spill into the weekend.

