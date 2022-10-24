Mumbai updates: Thane to get infra projects worth Rs 5.64 lakh crore

Monsoon officially withdraws from Mumbai
After Mumbai witnessed one of the wettest October in its history, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has finally declared October 23 as the monsoon withdrawal date.
Earlier, the retreat date was expected to be October 8, however, it literally rained on the speculation, given the recent extended spells. The city received a record 226.3mm rain in October, which usually sees 91mm showers.
CM Eknath Shinde's bastion Thane to benefit; infra projects worth Rs 5.64 lakh crore planned
Thane City alone to see benefits from infrastructure projects worth a staggering Rs 5.64 lakh crore, right from the three bullet trains to metro rail and bridges.
There are about 22 infrastructure projects that are either passing through or starting or meant to decongest Thane. Several of them have come Thane’s way especially after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has helmed certain crucial departments and ministeries since 2014, when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister in the Shiv Sena -Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government in Maharashtra.
The infrastructure projects planned in Thane district | FPJ
