Mumbai updates: Thane to get infra projects worth Rs 5.64 lakh crore

Monsoon officially withdraws from Mumbai

After Mumbai witnessed one of the wettest October in its history, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has finally declared October 23 as the monsoon withdrawal date.

Earlier, the retreat date was expected to be October 8, however, it literally rained on the speculation, given the recent extended spells. The city received a record 226.3mm rain in October, which usually sees 91mm showers.