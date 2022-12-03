Mumbai updates: President gives nod to MHADA Act amendment bill, paves way for redevelopment of dangerous buildings

President signs MHADA Act amendment bill, paves way for redevelopment of dangerous and cessed buildings

The President of India signed the amendments in the MHADA Act 1976, giving preference to the owner or the tenants of a residential building to submit a proposal for redevelopment once it is categorised by the civic body as dangerous for living. This has paved the way for the redevelopment of dangerous and cess buildings. This has given much-needed relief to the residents of such buildings and also to the realty sector.

What is the new law?

According to this new law, it will be possible to take over and redevelop the buildings that are incomplete / stalled due to various reasons through MHADA.

MHADA can directly take over such buildings and redevelop them.

