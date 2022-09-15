e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: Deadline to start free health centres delayed, again

September 15, 2022
Mumbai updates: Deadline to start free health centres delayed, again
15 September 2022

15 September 2022

Deadline to start Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray health centres postponed for the third time

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has requested private landowners to provide some place for them to start Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) health centers across the city. The deadline for starting the centers has been extended for the third time now.

Earlier, the centers were to be started on Independence Day and then it was postponed to the second week of September. But now, the authorities have given assurance to start them in October.

Officials attributed the delay to the lack of procurement of places for which they have formed a three-member committee to request private landowners.

“Currently we are looking for a space in ready construction to start the HBT clinics, but so far we have not received any. We require 600-800 square feet of space for each clinic which will be on a rent basis,” said an officer.

