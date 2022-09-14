Mumbai: 6 local trains plying on intervening night of Sept 15-16 on Western line cancelled

Western Railway cancels six local trains in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: A power and traffic block of four hours will lead to cancellation of six local services on the Western Railway. Rail traffic will be blocked of four hours on all lines at Lower Parel from 01.10 am to 05.10 am in the intervening night of September 15-16, 2022, resulting in six local trains being cancelled and around half dozen services partially cancelled.

This comes in the wake of ongoing work being carried out at the Delisle Road Overbridge in Lower Parel.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer (Western Railway), Sumit Thakur, "This will lead to Borivali-Churchgate slow local departing from Borivali at 00.30 hrs (midnight) running as extra fast local between Andheri–Bandra– Dadar–Mumbai Central."

Similarly, Virar-Churchgate slow local departing from Virar at 00.05 hrs (midnight) will also run as extra fast local between Borivali-Andheri–Bandra–Dadar–Mumbai Central.

The Churchgate–Virar slow local departing from Churchgate at 04.15 am will depart from Dadar at 04.36 am. Hence, this train will remain partially cancelled between Churchgate and Dadar.

Churchgate–Borivali slow local departing from Churchgate at 04.38 am will start from Bandra at 05.08 am, this service will remain partially cancelled between Churchgate and Bandra.

Virar-Churchgate slow local departing from Virar at 03.25 am will be delayed by 15 minutes.

Nallasopara–Borivali slow local departing from Nallasopara at 03.40 hrs will be delayed and leave after the departure of above mentioned Virar-Churchgate slow local.

Bhayandar-Churchgate fast local departing from Bhayandar at 04.05 hrs will be delayed by 15 minutes.

Virar-Churchgate fast local departing from Virar at 03.53 am will be delayed 5 minutes.

The 04.45 am Borivali–Churchgate stands cancelled, but will be run as extra fast local from Malad departing at 04.45 am.

Borivali-Churchgate slow local departing from Borivali at 04.02 am will run only upto Dadar and will not halt at Matunga Road and Mahim stations. In reverse direction, it will be run as Dadar–Virar fast local. Hence, both the above trains will remain partially cancelled between Dadar and Churchgate.

Borivali–Churchgate slow local departing from Borivali at 04.14 am will run upto Bandra. While returning, it will be run as Bandra–Borivali slow local. Hence, both these trains will remain partially cancelled between Bandra and Churchgate.

Six local train services that stand fully cancelled:

00.31 am Churchgate–Andheri local

01.00 am Churchgate–Borivali local

04.19 am Churchgate–Borivali local

04.04 am Andheri-Churchgate local

03.50 am Borivali-Churchgate local

05.31 am Borivali-Churchgate local