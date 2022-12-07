Mumbai updates: Trains on Central Railway's main line are running late due to signaling issue near Titwala

Mumbaikars walk, don’t jog; city air quality worsens, AQI at 309

Mumbaikars struggled with the ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday, which saw a blanket of smog enveloping the city and causing health problems and poor visibility. The air quality index (AQI) in the country’s financial capital hit 309, putting Mumbai in the ‘very poor’ category.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has also suggested stopping outdoor activity early in the morning and after sunset, avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion, and taking short walks instead of jogging.

SAFAR has suggested that rooms be kept clean but also said it is best not to use vacuum cleaners and to undertake wet mopping instead. It has also asked people to use masks while venturing outside.