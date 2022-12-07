e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: Trains on Central Railway's main line are running late due to signaling issue near Titwala

December 07, 2022
Mumbai updates: Trains on Central Railway's main line are running late due to signaling issue near Titwala
07 December 2022 09:02 AM IST

Due to issue in signalling system between Ambivali and Titwala reported, trains are running late on Central Railway. The trains are running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule. The issue was reported at 7.10 am and fixed by 7.25 am.

07 December 2022 09:02 AM IST

2 lions brought from Gujarat were released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai in the presence of state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar (ANI)

07 December 2022 09:02 AM IST

On basis of an FIR by a woman on November 29 that in the name of bold (film) shooting, she was sexually assaulted inside a flat, we arrested one accused. Efforts are on to nab the other three accused: Ajay Kumar Bansal, DCP 

07 December 2022 08:20 AM IST

Mumbaikars walk, don’t jog; city air quality worsens, AQI at 309

Mumbaikars struggled with the ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday, which saw a blanket of smog enveloping the city and causing health problems and poor visibility. The air quality index (AQI) in the country’s financial capital hit 309, putting Mumbai in the ‘very poor’ category.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has also suggested stopping outdoor activity early in the morning and after sunset, avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion, and taking short walks instead of jogging.

SAFAR has suggested that rooms be kept clean but also said it is best not to use vacuum cleaners and to undertake wet mopping instead. It has also asked people to use masks while venturing outside.

Mumbaikars walk, don’t jog; city air quality worsens, AQI at 309
