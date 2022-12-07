Mumbaikars walk, don’t jog; city air quality worsens, AQI at 309

The city stayed under a smog cover all day as the Air Quality Index (AQI) neared the 'very poor' category | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbaikars struggled with the ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday, which saw a blanket of smog enveloping the city and causing health problems and poor visibility. The air quality index (AQI) in the country’s financial capital hit 309, putting Mumbai in the ‘very poor’ category.

Mazgaon recorded an AQI of 385, Chembur 347, BKC 328, Malad 322 and Colaba 305, all in the ‘very poor’ category. Bhandup recorded an AQI of 300, Andheri 228 and Worli 201, putting them in the ‘poor’ category.

Delhi, which had recorded an AQI of 407 on Sunday, was also in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday with an AQI of 329. Authorities in the national capital have imposed restrictions on construction and demolition work.

A drop in temperature combined with suspended pollutants was said to be the primary reason for the haze in Mumbai.

SAFAR advisory as air in city worsens

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has also suggested stopping outdoor activity early in the morning and after sunset, avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion, and taking short walks instead of jogging.

It has also been suggested that people stop any activity if they experience any unusual cough while doing so, or chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue.

SAFAR has suggested that rooms be kept clean but also said it is best not to use vacuum cleaners and to undertake wet mopping instead. It has also asked people to use masks while venturing outside.

Other cities such as Pune and Ahmedabad remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with AQI of 143 and 144, respectively. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and over 401 ‘severe. The minimum temperature in Mumbai on Tuesday was 23.4°C and the maximum was 34.1°C. The relative humidity was between 70% and 80%.