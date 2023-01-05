Mumbai updates: Central Railway pax to get free purified water

4 CR stations to get 10 hybrid water purifiers; pax to get free purified water

Ten hybrid water purifiers developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre will be installed at CSMT, Sandhurst Road, Dadar and LTT stations as a pilot project to provide clean drinking water to the passengers free of cost, according to reliable sources. Each unit is capable of purifying 500 litre of water per hour.

"Central Railway (Mumbai) has offered their consent and agreed for water purifiers based on BARC-developed technology to be set up at some suggested platform sites. Based on this, site visits to the Central Railway Platforms in CSMT, Sandhurst Road, Dadar, Kurla and LTT were made to assess the availability of source of water, electricity and space on the said platforms in July 2022,” said officials.

