Mumbai updates: Central Railway pax to get free purified water
Mumbai updates: Central Railway pax to get free purified water

Thursday, January 05, 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Mumbai updates: Central Railway pax to get free purified water
05 January 2023 07:56 AM IST

Due to the Accident, Traffic vehicular movement is slow at Airoli Bridge, Northbound: Mumbai traffic police

05 January 2023 07:54 AM IST

4 CR stations to get 10 hybrid water purifiers; pax to get free purified water

Ten hybrid water purifiers developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre will be installed at CSMT, Sandhurst Road, Dadar and LTT stations as a pilot project to provide clean drinking water to the passengers free of cost, according to reliable sources. Each unit is capable of purifying 500 litre of water per hour.

"Central Railway (Mumbai) has offered their consent and agreed for water purifiers based on BARC-developed technology to be set up at some suggested platform sites. Based on this, site visits to the Central Railway Platforms in CSMT, Sandhurst Road, Dadar, Kurla and LTT were made to assess the availability of source of water, electricity and space on the said platforms in July 2022,” said officials.

Read Also
Mumbai: 4 CR stations to get 10 water purifiers
