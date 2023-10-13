Mumbai: Upcoming Dandiya Nights Of Dance And Revelry

Mumbai: Dandiya Nights Of Dance And Revelry | File Photo

Mrinal Lilani makes it a point to take part in Dandiya in her neighbourhood, Bhatiawadi in Ghatkopar, every year. “It is womens only. I am quite comfortable with it. I look forward to dandiya because I also get to wear traditional clothes,” she said. While Lilani will be restricting herself to her neighbourhood, many go dandiya hopping, with the main scene in the western suburb predominantly the KandivaliBorivali belt.

Upcoming performances

Falguni Pathak will perform at the Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, at Chikuwadi, Borivali, for 10 days. Another star performer is Yogesh Gadhvi, who will sing at Kora Kendra. “I am planning to head for Falguni, who will be playing in Borivali. The venue has an AC dome and the crowd is good. I will also attend Dandiya Nights with Kinjal Dave at Kutchi Ground, Borivali (West), and Kalidas Ground in Mulund, because that is where I stay,” said Maitri Doshi.

“Falguni has performed for us for the past few years,” said Santosh Singh of Sai Ganesh Welfare Association, which is organising Dandiya at Chikuwadi. “Apart from Gadhvi, we have Nikita Agela, Saurabh Mehta, Niles Doshi and Archana Mahajan. All the performances will be in Gujarati,” said Ganesh Naidu, who organises dandiya at Kora Kendra. Bhargav Patel is the Dandiya organiser at Sahara Star Hotel. This year they will encourage people to donate organs.