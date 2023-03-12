Mumbai: Unwanted chain pulling derails Central Railway's punctuality

Mumbai: With the increasing summer rush on long-distance trains, there has been a corresponding rise in the incidents of alarm chain pulling (ACP) on the Central Railway.

In the last 69 days (between January 1 to March 10), the CR's Mumbai division registered 778 cases of ACP, with the daily average of more than 11 cases; which are two more cases than last year. In 2022, a total of 3,424 ACP cases were reported.

CR keeping a close tab on ACP incidents

“The Central Railway, Mumbai Division is keeping a close tab on such unreasonable ACP incidents. In 2022, 3,424 ACP cases were registered and 1,980 passengers prosecuted, realising a fine of Rs9.90 lakh,” said the rail spokesperson. This year, so far, 778 ACP cases have been registered and 661 passengers have been prosecuted, realising a fine of Rs4.54 lakh, he added.

In the Mumbai Division, chain pulling occurs mainly at Kalyan, LTT and Thane stations. These are important main line stations where most long-distance trains halt. Chain pulling has a cascading effect on the punctuality of not only express trains but also suburban trains, said the CR officials.

An appeal to not misuse the alarm chain

The railway has appealed to passengers not to misuse the alarm chain. “Railways have provided alarm chain pulling options in suburban and express trains for use during emergency purposes. Off late, it has been seen that passengers are resorting to ACP for frivolous reasons like arriving late, alighting/boarding at intermediate stations, getting into trains with heavy luggage, etc,” said an official.

The incidents seem to occur just when the train is ready to move from the station. “In most ACP cases, we have found that either a passenger was left behind or because of extensive luggage was unable to board the train in a timely manner,” said another official.

Read Also Mumbai: Central Railway to install 20 more water vending machines at different stations