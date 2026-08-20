Mumbai University To Hold Student-Vice Chancellor Interaction On August 21 | AI

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai will organise its ‘Student–Vice Chancellor Interaction’ programme on Friday, August 21, as part of its ‘NEP Connect’ initiative aimed at strengthening direct communication between students and the university administration.

The interaction will be held from 2 pm to 3.30 pm at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bhavan (New Examination Building) at the university’s Vidyanagari campus. The initiative seeks to promote student-centric, transparent and accountable academic administration in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Direct interaction with officials

The programme will provide students an opportunity to directly interact with senior university officials regarding changes and opportunities under the NEP, as well as various academic and administrative processes. The university said student feedback gathered through the initiative is also being used to improve decisions and services related to students.

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Vice Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro Vice Chancellor Principal Dr Ajay Bhamre, Registrar Dr Prasad Karande, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Pooja Raundale and other concerned university officials will be present during the interaction.

Platform for student grievances

The university has been using the ‘Student–Vice Chancellor Interaction’ platform to address student grievances related to examination results, withheld results, revaluation, photocopies of answer sheets, mark sheets, eligibility certificates and degree certificates.

According to the university, several student grievances have already been resolved through the initiative, with authorities focusing on providing faster redressal of complaints.

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Registration and participation details

Students wishing to participate have been advised to carry their university identity card along with their written grievance application. Students can also register in advance by sending an email to vidyarthisanvad@mu.ac.in, the university administration said.

The initiative is intended to provide students with a direct channel to raise academic and administrative concerns and seek timely assistance from the university authorities.

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