Mumbai University Extends CDOE Admission Deadline To August 31 | File Pic

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has extended the deadline for online admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered through its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) to August 31, 2026.

The extension provides eligible students with additional time to apply for programmes offered through the university’s distance and online education system. The admission process is being conducted in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Undergraduate and postgraduate programmes

At the undergraduate level, CDOE offers BA programmes in History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Geography, Rural Development, Marathi, Hindi and English. Other programmes include BCom, BCom in Accounting and Finance, BSc in Information Technology and BSc in Computer Science.

The postgraduate programmes include MA in History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, English, Geography, Education, Communication and Journalism, and Public Relations. CDOE also offers MCom in Advanced Accountancy and Business Management, MSc in Mathematics, Information Technology and Computer Science, along with MMS and MCA programmes.

In addition, students can opt for the Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM) and Diploma in School Management (DSM). A dual-degree option is also available through CDOE.

MMS and MCA admissions begin

The admission process for the two-year MMS and MCA programmes has also commenced. Students who have cleared the respective online entrance examinations are being sent payment links by CDOE to pay their fees and confirm admission. The list of students who have qualified for the online entrance examinations has been published on the CDOE website.

Online offerings expanded

CDOE has also expanded its online offerings. The MA in Sociology has been conducted in online mode since the previous academic year, while the Diploma in School Management has been introduced in online mode from the current academic year. For these programmes, the entire process, including admissions and examinations, will be conducted online, allowing eligible students to enrol from anywhere.

Applications for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can be submitted through the CDOE admission portal. Details regarding the admission process are available on the university’s CDOE website.

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Flexible learning and regional centres

The university said CDOE provides flexible learning options, affordable fees and programmes recognised by the UGC’s Distance Education Bureau and AICTE. The centre also has full-time faculty members with academic and professional experience.

To support students, CDOE has established regional centres at Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi and Palghar, where students can receive admission-related guidance and study material.

The centre aims to provide higher education opportunities to students who are unable to complete their studies through the conventional education system, as well as eligible students who were unable to secure admission to regular colleges.

CDOE Director Prof. Shivaji Sargar appealed to eligible students to complete the admission process within the extended deadline.

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