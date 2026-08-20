Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Conversion Of Bandra Football Ground, Calls For Protest To Save Open Spaces | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday strongly opposed the proposed change in the reservation of the Neville D’Souza Football Ground at Bandra Reclamation and accused the government of systematically reducing open spaces and playgrounds in Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray appealed to Mumbaikars to gather in the city on Sunday at 5 pm carrying the Tricolour, without any political party flags, to protest against the alleged attempts to take over open spaces and playgrounds.

High Court restrains civic body

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation and MHADA had proposed changing the reservation of the Neville D’Souza ground from a playground to an exhibition/convention centre. The Bombay High Court has temporarily restrained the civic body from taking further action in the matter until the next hearing. The Mumbai Football Association has challenged the proposed change in reservation before the High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for September 10.

The court observed that open spaces must be preserved for children and future generations and questioned where children would play if playgrounds and open spaces continued to be taken over. Thackeray also claimed that 22 plots belonging to the city’s public bus undertaking BEST are already being privatised. An open space meant for a sports complex is being given to a petrol pump, he alleged.

Thackeray targets ruling parties

Thackeray alleged that the ruling parties were “anti-Gen Z” and claimed that playgrounds and open spaces were being targeted. He cited several locations, including an open ground in Andheri that he said was developed during his tenure as Environment Minister and is now used by residents for sports.

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Questions spending on social media

Thackeray also criticised Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, alleging that Rs 25 lakh was being spent on social media promotion. “These are taxpayers’ and Mumbaikars’ funds,” he said, while questioning the manner in which public money was being spent.

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