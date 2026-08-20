10 Non-Marathi Auto-Rickshaw, Taxi Drivers Felicitated In Kalyan For Embracing Marathi | File Pic

Kalyan: Ten auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers from Kalyan were felicitated with certificates after completing practical Marathi language training under the ‘Maharashtra Majha, Marathi Majhi Samvad Bhasha’ initiative, aimed at encouraging non-Marathi-speaking transport workers to use Marathi in their day-to-day interactions with passengers.

The initiative was jointly organised by the Maharashtra Government’s Transport Department and Marathi Language Department, in association with the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh and Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad. Practical Marathi language training was conducted from June 1 to August 15.

Drivers receive certificates

The certificates were distributed to the drivers at the Kalyan Sub-Regional Transport Office after they successfully completed the training programme.

Kalyan Sub-Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barakul was present at the certificate distribution programme. Yogesh Joshi, Centre Coordinator of the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad, along with trainers Asmita Sawant and Anukul Borse, guided the participants on the practical use of Marathi in their daily interactions with passengers.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Deepak Gopale, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors Akshaya Bansode, Prasad Kharge, Nutan Surjan, Deepak Gangurde and Swapnil Jadhav were also present at the programme.

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Reducing communication barriers

Speaking on the occasion, Barakul said the language training would help reduce communication barriers between drivers and passengers and make day-to-day interactions more effective.

The initiative seeks to equip non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers with basic practical Marathi so that they can communicate more comfortably with passengers, particularly while providing transport services across the city.

Officials said such training programmes can play an important role in improving communication between public transport service providers and commuters while encouraging the practical use of Marathi in everyday life.

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