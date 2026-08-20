Senior Citizens' Rights, Dignity Take Centre Stage At August Kranti Programme | File Pic

Mumbai: The often-overlooked struggles of senior citizens — from healthcare and emotional isolation to legal and property disputes — came into sharp focus at a special August Kranti commemorative programme held at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, on August 14.

The programme brought together doctors, legal experts, writers and theatre personalities to discuss how society can better protect the rights, dignity and emotional well-being of the elderly. Organised and hosted by Kaval Katija, the event sought to move the conversation on ageing beyond medical care to include legal security, mental well-being, social inclusion and a sense of purpose.

Empathy in elderly healthcare

Chief guest Dr Rajiv Rao, Dean of D.Y. Patil Medical College, underlined the need for greater empathy in healthcare for senior citizens. He stressed that medical education should prepare young doctors not only to treat illnesses but also to understand the emotional and social vulnerabilities of elderly patients.

Legal protection and emotional well-being

Legal protection for senior citizens was another key focus. Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Tushar M. Khairnar explained the statutory safeguards available to elderly people and discussed practical legal avenues for protecting their rights and property. The session highlighted the importance of ensuring that senior citizens are aware of the legal mechanisms available to them, particularly in cases involving property and family-related disputes.

The programme also addressed loneliness and the emotional challenges associated with ageing. Prof Smita Ghate spoke about cultivating inner happiness, purpose and emotional resilience, with particular emphasis on the need to distinguish between living alone and experiencing loneliness.

Cancer survivor, writer and researcher Valmika Ahire brought another dimension to the discussion by sharing her experience of cancer recovery and trauma. She highlighted creative writing as a means of emotional expression and healing, particularly during difficult phases of life.

Art and storytelling for seniors

The role of art and storytelling in improving the lives of senior citizens was also discussed. Theatre and cinema personalities Kayyum Kazi, Mujeeb Khan, Anil Munghate and Ravi Wadkar spoke about the ability of theatre and storytelling to connect generations, encourage empathy and provide seniors with opportunities for meaningful engagement.

A Marathi play depicting the realities and challenges of senior life preceded the interactive discussion, giving the audience an opportunity to reflect on issues that frequently remain invisible within families and communities.

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Message of intergenerational solidarity

The programme also carried a message of intergenerational solidarity. The dignitaries were welcomed with handcrafted flowers made by street children, along with books symbolising hope and community support.

The organisers said the initiative was aimed at creating greater awareness about the rights of senior citizens while encouraging a more compassionate approach to ageing. The discussions brought healthcare, legal protection, emotional well-being and cultural engagement together as essential components of dignified ageing.

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