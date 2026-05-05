Mumbai University Seeks BEST Bus Service Resumption At Kalina Campus Post Protest, High Court Order | file pic

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has requested the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to reinstate its internal bus service on the Kalina campus, months after it was restricted due to security concerns.

Earlier, the bus operated within the campus, helping students travel across its vast premises. In March, however, the route was altered, with buses stopping only outside the university gates following concerns involving a former research scholar.

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The students, for nearly four months had complained about having to walk longer distance inside the campus and the bus did not the reach the main study center.

The situation stemmed from a prolonged protest by Rajesh Balkhande, also known as Bhadant Vimansa. Balkhande, a former PhD scholar, had been staging a sit-in since last year, opposing the unaided status of the Pali department.

After a recent order by the high court, Balkhande has vacated the campus premises.

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University Registrar Prasad Karande said the administration has approached BEST to restore the earlier route. “We have asked the BEST authorities to resume the services from within the campus. Once the required formalities are completed, the service is expected to return to its original route,” he said.