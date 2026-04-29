Mumbai University Revises M.Com Semester 1 Results After Student Protest Over Alleged Discrepancies

Mumbai University | X

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) on Tuesday announced revised results for the first semester of its Master of Commerce (M.Com) programme after students staged a protest over alleged discrepancies in the earlier declaration.

Students claimed incorrect tabulation of marks

The students gathered outside the Centre for Distance and Online Learning (CDOE), claiming that the results released previously contained multiple errors. Among the issues raised were incorrect tabulation of marks and instances where candidates were marked absent despite appearing for the examinations.

The development comes close on the heels of a recent question paper leak that had already put the university under scrutiny, further raising concerns over the credibility of its examination and evaluation processes.

MNVS demands immediate reforms

Reacting to the issue, Santosh Gangurde, state general secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, said that recurring lapses reflect serious administrative shortcomings. He added that immediate reforms are necessary to prevent such incidents and to safeguard students’ academic interests.

Following the protest, university officials reviewed the complaints and issued revised results. Authorities confirmed that updated marksheets will be provided to the affected students.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for greater accuracy and accountability in the university’s examination system, particularly in large-scale assessments where errors can have significant consequences for students’ academic and professional prospects.

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