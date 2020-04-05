Mumbai University receives record-breaking 6,512 PhD applications

For the first time, the University of Mumbai (MU) has received highest number of applications for the Pre Entrance Test (PET) for the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme. Of the total 6,848 applications, 6,512 are for PhD and 326 for Master of Philosophy (MPhil).

The dates for the online PET exam will be announced after the lockdown. Vinod Patil, the MU Controlller of Board of Examination, said, “We will declare the dates of the online exam after the lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students need not worry as this exam is online.

The results will be declared online too.” This year around, 510 students from other states apart from Maharashtra have applied for the entrance.

The applications for PET were received between February 27 and March 31. Students could apply for PhD and MPhil programmes separately. The increased applications for PhD and MPhil programmes indicate students are serious about higher studies.

Vasant Pareshwar, a PhD professor, said, “Students are interested in higher education, a direct indication the government and education authorities should invest more in such programmes. Research, theses and inventions are drawing students towards PhD programmes and the state should initiate new facilities and enhance existing ones.”

“Also, there has been a 5% rise in applications as compared to 2018, which was over 6,168,” said Patil.