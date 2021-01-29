Mumbai University extends deadline for PhD and MPhil entrance exam applications

Mumbai: Aspirants wanting to pursue Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) and Master of Philosophy (MPhil) programmes under the University of Mumbai (MU) can now apply for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) till February 4, 2021. MU released a notification on Thursday extending the deadline for submission of applications for Ph.D. and MPhil entrance examinations.

Sameer Kulkarni, director of the Board of Innovation, Innovation, and Companionship, MU said, "Those who have applied online in February and March 2020 would not be required to re-apply as their applications would be accepted. The University of Mumbai had invited online applications for the stomach exam between February 27 and March 18, 2020 last year."

Accordingly, 6,512 applications were received. In which 6,051 applications were received from Maharashtra and 461 from other states. Over 1,148 applications were received for Commerce and Management, 1,691 for Anthropology, 333 for Interdisciplinary and 3,340 for Science and Technology. As many as 326 applications were received for the MPhil entrance exam. In which 227 applications were received from Maharashtra and 49 from other states.