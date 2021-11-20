FPJ-Ed l Mumbai University IDOL Admissions 2021: MU begins application process for MCA/ MMS entrance exams on idolmca.digitaluniversity.ac

The University of Mumbai Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) is inviting online applications for the Masters in Management Studies (MMS) and Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) entrance exams. Interested candidates can register between November 19 and 25, 2021. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted online on December 3.

For MMS application please refer https://idolmms.digitaluniversity.ac/#/ and for MCA please check http://idolmca.digitaluniversity.ac/#/

Please check eligibility criteria and other important exam dates as mentioned below:

Eligibility Criteria: Any graduate student from a UGC-recognised university with at least 50 percent aggregate marks (45 percent for reserved categories) is eligible to apply for the MU IDOL admission entrance test.

Eligibility MCA admissions:

Applicants in a general category must be a degree holder in BSc IT, BSc Computer Science, or a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

Students from Reserved categories (Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Persons with Disability (PwD) according to the Government of India rules) will get 5% relaxation in minimum marks required. They need to score a minimum of 45 percent in the above-mentioned degree exams.

Candidates who have passed BSc, BCom, or BA with Mathematics in Class 12 or graduation-level with at least 50 percent (45 percent for reserved categories including) can also apply for MCA IDOL admissions at Mumbai University. The fee for the entrance exam is Rs 500.

The university released said. “IDOL has got permission for MMS—equivalent to an MBA—in the distance mode from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) as well as the University Grants Commission (UGC) with approval for 720 seats. Also, for the first, a two-year revised course of MCA is being introduced. MCA was a three-year course and the newly revised course has got approval for 2,000 seats.”

For the syllabus of the entrance exam and other details on MCA/ MMS admission, please visit the website- old.mu.ac.in.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:30 PM IST