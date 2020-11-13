Mumbai University final year results: Physical marksheets still a distant dream

Physical copies of marksheets of final year students of the University of Mumbai (MU) whose results have been declared will be provided a post-Diwali break, according to MU. Students are awaiting their marksheets so that they can apply for admissions for higher education and pursue higher studies abroad.

The results of final year examinations of various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes which were conducted online last month are being declared by the university. But physical copies of marksheets have not been provided to students yet.

MU stated they will provide the marksheets soon on a priority basis post-Diwali festival break. A senior official of MU said, "We have been declaring results of final year exams of various UG and PG courses. Marksheets will be provided post the Diwali break to students so that there is no delay in their admission process for higher education. Marksheets are also available online on the university website."

On September 4, Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra had informed all universities to provide provisional marksheets to students in order to avoid any delay.

Recently, Samant said, "As the final exams are completed and some results are being declared, there will be no changes in the marksheets. Both marksheets and the degree conferred at the graduation ceremony will be the same as last year."

Till date, the university has announced 206 results. MU Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) announced third-year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Arts (BA) exam results on Thursday.

In addition, MU has announced dates for filing applications for the second (winter) session examination in 2020. The date for filling up the application form online by the college and submitting it to MU is November 11 to 28, 2020 and the last date for paying the examination fee to the university is December 1, 2020.

MU stated, "Before submitting the examination forms of students, colleges should provide photographs, signatures, names (in both Marathi and English scripts), medium, examination center, subject, and disability, etc. of concerned students. This information will be used for marks and degree certificates. A circular for winter examinations will be issued soon."