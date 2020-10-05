Mumbai University final exams: Students face technical glitches on Day 1 of theory papers

Some students faced difficulties in login and technical glitches in internet connection on the first day of online final year theory exams of Mumbai University (MU) on Monday. On the other hand, students of some degree colleges had a smooth examination process where individual softwares made it easy to submit answer papers online.

Majority final year theory exams of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes under MU began from Monday. Degree colleges affiliated to MU conducted exams online in multiple choice question (MCQ) format where students appeared from their home using a smartphone, computer and laptop along with internet connection due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Rishabh Balgi, a final year student of Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) programme of a South Mumbai college said, "I could not login from my smartphone even though my internet connection was stable. My paper was supposed to begin at 11am but I faced a time lag because the server was down. Fortunately, the software bounced back and I could complete my exam on time."

On the other hand, Xaria Fernandes, a student of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) course from a Bandra college said, "I finished my exam paper in seven minutes. I attempted all 25 MCQ questions of Financial Accounting subject paper. The paper was easy and I did not face any technical glitches."

Zarine Bhathena, principal of Bhavan's College, Andheri (west) which is the lead college managing 16 colleges in its cluster, said, "Some students faced lack of time because they logged in just before the exam. Students should login well before time so that even if they face any technical glitches they can still have sufficient time to complete the paper. We will contact the students who were absent or could not appear for the exam due to valid reasons and consider the possibility of a reexam."

According to MU guidelines, Theory exams will be of one hour duration and maximum 50 marks with 25 to 40 MCQs per subject.

Vinod Patil, director and controller of board of examination of MU said, "Students who could not appear for the exams due to technical glitches will be given another chance to appear. In case of technical difficulties, students should contact the helpline number of the college. Students can also contact the control room of MU at 022-26532034 while, for the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) they can contact at 080-47191116. Students can also write to info@idol.mu.ac.in and support.efh@littlemoreinnovation.com."

Around 71,729 students appeared for the exams on Monday.