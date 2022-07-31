Mumbai University extends 'IDOL admission' process until Aug 30

Mumbai University | Photo: Representative Image

The University of Mumbai (MU) has extended its admission process for its Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) until August 30 for all its courses.

The online admission process began on June 25 – which announced its last date to register for all the programmes till July 30. However, it will now be extended given the late announcement of class 12 results across all the boards, including the Maharashtra state board, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE).

As per the officials at IDOL, this will be seen as a ‘second round’ of admissions for students who are yet to secure a seat in colleges due to various reasons such as late results, rains, pandemic, etc.

As of now, IDOL has managed to get 16,000 plus admissions for their new academic year – 2022-2023 for various courses, including Bachelors in Arts, Bachelors in Commerce, Accounts, Finance, Bachelors in Science – IT, Computer Science, etc. It also includes Masters in Arts – History, Economics, Sociology, Political Science, Geography, Marathi, Hindi and English, Masters in Education, Masters in Commerce, Masters in Science Part I and II of Mathematics, among many other courses.

For the post-graduate programmes, IDOL, in a first, will be conducting entrance examinations for Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management in a semester pattern.

IDOL has regional centres at Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sawantwadi where students can visit for guidance related to admissions or otherwise, and also collect their study materials which will be distributed by the varsity before the course commences.

The ongoing admissions will be open for students till August 30 on their official website where the students can fill out the form and secure admission by fulfilling the required formalities.