JEE Main 2022 answer key: Check release date and time

PTI

The JEE Main 2022 July session answer key will probably be made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) the following week. Candidates may access the session two answer key on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, when the JEE Main answer key is issued on Sunday, August 7. Candidates can use their application number, date of birth, and password to access the NTA JEE Main answer keys.

The candidates would have the option to contest the JEE Main 2022 answer key through NTA. Candidates must pay a cost of Rs. 200 per question in order to object to the JEE Main answer key. The fee is not refundable.

Here's how to download JEE Main 2022 answer key :

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to see the official webpage.

To access the "JEE Main 2022 answer key" link, click it.

You'll be forwarded to the login page.

Click the submit tab after entering the necessary information.

The screen will show the solution key.

For self-evaluation, check the answer key and compare your responses

