Mumbai University Extends APAAR ID Help Camp Till August 21 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has extended its special help camp for students facing difficulties with APAAR ID creation, ABC ID linking and Aadhaar authentication till August 21, following an overwhelming response from students.

Help camp extended

Around 800 students visited the camp on Wednesday to resolve issues related to APAAR ID, Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID linking and Aadhaar authentication. The university said technical and documentation-related issues faced by students are being addressed on the spot.

The special facility camp is being conducted at the Alkesh Dinesh Mody Institute for Financial and Management Studies on the university's Kalina campus, in coordination with the Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation.

Students receive assistance

The camp is assisting students with creating APAAR IDs, linking APAAR IDs with ABC IDs, Aadhaar authentication and discrepancies involving Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers, names and dates of birth. Other Aadhaar-related issues are also being addressed at the camp.

The university has made APAAR IDs mandatory for the generation of hall tickets for upcoming examinations. Students who do not have an APAAR ID will not be able to have their examination hall tickets generated, the university said.

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Appeal to students

Students who have not yet created their APAAR ID or are facing difficulties with APAAR-ABC ID linking or Aadhaar authentication have been urged to visit the camp by August 21 and avail themselves of the facility.

Students have been advised to carry their Aadhaar card along with relevant documents and details required to resolve their respective issues.

The university has also urged affiliated colleges, autonomous colleges and university departments to inform students about the extended camp and ensure maximum participation.

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