Mumbai University declares schedule for student council elections

On Wednesday, Mumbai University declared the schedule for student council elections. The student elections in Mumbai University (MU) departments and its affiliated colleges are set to take place on August 30, while that of MU’s Student Council will take place on September 24.

According to Indian Express, elections for various posts, namely, department representatives, president, secretary, reserved category representatives, and lady representatives, will be held for college-level student councils, MU department student councils and MU student council. Elections for college-level student councils will be held and results will be declared on August 30. Elections, counting, and results for MU department-level student councils will also be completed on August 30. Elections for MU Student Council will be held on September 24 and results will be declared on September 27. The establishment of the MU student council will be declared on September 30.

In-charge Director for Students Development Sunil Patil told the leading daily, “According to statutes, one college might have ‘SC’ as their category for reservation candidate, while another college might have ‘ST’. In absence of candidates for the position, the seat will remain vacant. We have prepared the timetable in accordance with the new statutes, Maharashtra Public Universities Act and in consultation with experts. Our aim is to maintain transparency and fairness.”

The provisional list of voters will be displayed on September 7, the final one will be displayed on September 13. The list of candidates for the University Students Council will be displayed on September 20.