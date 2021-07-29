Mumbai University declares final year Law Sem 6, Sem 10 results

The University of Mumbai (MU) declared results of the final year Bachelor of Law (LLB) semester 10 of the five year programme and semester 6 of the LLB three year programme on Thursday at http://www.mumresults.in/.

For LLB (five-year course) semester 10, a total of 1,502 students have successfully passed the exam out of 1,563 who appeared, clocking a pass percentage of 98.36 per cent. Under LLB (three-year course) semester 6, a total of 5,128 students have successfully cleared out of 5,297 students who appeared, leading to a pass percentage of 98.62 per cent.