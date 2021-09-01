Mumbai University becomes the highest-rated public university in state

Mumbai: With an A++ rating and a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.65, Mumbai University became the best rated public university across Maharashtra. The MU has finally received its accreditation four years after its previous National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC ) rating expired.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra Higher Education and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

Vice-Chancellor, Mumbai University, Professor Suhas Pednekar said, "It is a matter of great pride for Mumbai University, one of the oldest and leading universities in the country, to receive the highest rating of A++ grade from NAAC. This is yet another golden moment in the University’s history of 164 years. The momentum generated by this excellent grade shall motivate all the stakeholders of this university to move towards greater heights and uphold our long tradition of providing ethical and international quality education."

MU improved its previous rating from 3.05 CGPA and A grade which was awarded by NAAC in 2012. The rating had expired on April 20, 2017. The university administration took over three years time to compile academic data for the Self-Study Report (SSR) and was awaiting NAAC peer teams visit for inspection.

In 2019, MU submitted its Institutional Information for Quality assessment report to NAAC, however, due to an incomplete database, MU could not proceed with the NAAC application process.

The university finally submitted the SSR in 2020, however, the peer team visit was delayed twice due to the second wave of the pandemic. The team then visited the university between August 24-26.

Other NAAC accredited universities in the state whose CGPA is close to MU are Savitribai Phule Pune University which was rated A+ with a CGPA of 3.6 in 2017 and Kolhapur Shivaji University recently bagged an A ++ rating with 3.52 CGPA.

The peer team assessment for overall CGPA analysis was based on criteria such as learning resources, infrastructure, research, progression, Innovations and best practices, student support and circular aspects.

An A++ rating by NAAC will help lift the university's overall image among prospective and current students' parents are given the employers. Also as per the National Education Policy, 2020, the NAAC grade will also help MU to get recognition as a Research University and also help get funding from the Centre.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 02:40 AM IST