Former Miss India Universe Pari Paswan accuses Mumbai-based production house of spiking drink, filming porn video

Jharkhand model Pari Paswan, who won VVN Miss India Universe 2019, has accused a Mumbai-based production house of spiking her drink and allegedly filming a pornographic video.

According to a report, the model had come to Mumbai in search of work when a production 'drugged' her drink and filmed a porn video. Paswan has not shared the name of the production house yet.

"There I was drugged in cold drinks and made a dirty video of me. When I came to know about it, I went to the Mumbai Police and complained. The case is still going on in Mumbai police," Pari Paswan was quoted as saying by newstracklive.com.

Pari, who had recently been in the news for a dispute with her husband Neeraj Paswan, also spoke about the allegations levelled against her by her in-laws. Neeraj's family has alleged that Pari works in the porn industry and 'traps innocent people'. They also claimed that Pari has links to actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's porn racket case.

Reacting to the allegations, Pari said that she was assaulted by her in-laws when she refused to pay dowry. She said that she has registered a case against her husband and his family at Katras police station.

"There is a gang in Mumbai who cheat girls and make videos wrongly and go viral. I am a victim in that case. Even after learning about this, I have lodged an FIR against the gang members for justice at Malwani police station there," she added.

Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 04:13 PM IST