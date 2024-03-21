Mumbai Unites On International Day Of Forests: Massive Clean-Up Drive At Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai Unites On International Day Of Forests |

Mumbai: As March 21 is celebrated as International Day of Forests across the world, Mumbaikars joined to clean the Sanjay Gandhi National Park to raise environmental awareness among people. The SGNP authorities and MumbaiMarch organised a monumental cleanup drive within the premises of the national park to raise awareness about preserving the forest and fostering community engagement in environmental conservation efforts.

March 21 was proclaimed as the International Day of Forests by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 to raise awareness about all kinds of forests and encourage countries to undertake local, national as well as international efforts to save forests and trees.

As an effort to save the only protected forest of Mumbai from non-biodegradable waste, SGNP and MumbaiMarch, a non-governmental organisation involved in environment activism, commemorated the day by organising a clean-up drive in the vicinity of the national park.

The clean-up drive, held on Thursday, saw the enthusiastic participation of volunteers from various walks of life, including students, professionals, and nature enthusiasts. Equipped with gloves, bags, and determination, participants embarked on a mission to rid the SGNP of litter and waste, ensuring the protection of its biodiversity and natural beauty.

The event commenced with discourses by environmental experts and park officials highlighting the significance of International Forest Day and the urgent need for collective action to safeguard the forests. Participants were briefed on safety protocols and waste segregation practices to ensure an efficient and eco-friendly clean-up process. 50 students from Children's Academy also joined the clean-up drive.

The volunteers collected trash from across the park's trails, picnic areas, and water bodies targeting various types of waste, including plastic bottles, wrappers, and other non-biodegradable materials, focusing on promoting sustainable waste management practices.

Revati Kulkarni, Deputy Director (South), SGNP, said, "This collaborative initiative underscores the power of community-driven action in preserving our natural heritage. By coming together on International Forest Day, wedemonstrate our commitment to environmental stewardship and inspire others to take responsibility for the well-being of our forests."

Avinash Thawani, Co-Founder of MumbaiMarch, said, "Events like these provide a platform for individuals to contribute meaningfully to environmental conservation. We are thrilled to partner with SGNP in this endeavour and look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts in promoting sustainability."