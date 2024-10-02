Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit To City Leads To Heavy Traffic Congestion

Representative Image

Mumbai: Heavy traffic congestion plagued south Mumbai on Tuesday evening, reportedly due to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival at Malabar Hill via Navi Mumbai.

About The Traffic Congestion

These VIP movements resulted in traffic slowing down at Horniman Circle in Fort and the GPO junction at P D’Mello Road. Even by 10 pm, motorists in SoBo found no relief. A traffic personnel indicated that the bottleneck near the turn towards Carnac Bridge on P D’Mello Road was due to construction work since Monday, rather than the VIP movement.

The slow traffic on P D’Mello Road also affected movement on the Eastern Freeway, according to police.

Vishwas Shirke, a daily commuter, remarked, “A public servant visits the city, and even the best of city roads are jammed for his convenience at the cost of hundreds, maybe thousands of citizens’ lives.