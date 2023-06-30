Mumbai: Unidentified Boy Found Dead Near Residential Building In Marol; Investigation Underway

FPJ

A boy, aged between 13 and 14 years, was found dead in the vicinity of the Vasant Oasis complex located in Marol, Andheri East. According to the MIDC police, they were alerted about the incident at around 4.30 on Friday evening. Despite inquiring with the locals and scouring through recent cases of missing kids, the deceased couldn't be identified.

It is still unclear to the police if the boy jumped from the 22-storey building or was deliberately pushed. The body has been sent for postmortem while the police have summoned the complex's president and secretary for further probe. Simultaneously, cops are scanning the footage from all the CCTV cameras mounted in the complex and nearby areas.

A case of accidental death has been filed, said the police, adding that a first information report will be filed if foul play is suspected in the further course of the investigation.